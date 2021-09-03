Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Imagine losing your legs. Imagine trying to swim without them. Imagine doing so while competing against the best in the world. That’s what Morgan has done. She won gold in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on Tuesday night and then anchored a 4 by 100 meter medley relay team, in what sounds like a super-human effort, to win gold again.
She resides in North Carolina these days and aspires to be a pediatric oncologist. Anyone want to bet against her?
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct p…
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.