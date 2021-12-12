Some readers were as bemused as we were about our recent story on how some of their COVID-19 funds are being used. A cool $1 million is going to be used on a state fish hatchery.
This won’t be for a new hatchery, mind you. That will no doubt cost many more millions of tax dollars. No, this $1 million is merely for a “feasibility study” regarding the water quality at the Powder Mill Hatchery in New Durham and five others.
This $1 million study will help New Hampshire Fish and Game come up with a strategy to make upgrades to Powder Mill while maintaining the other five hatchery sites. Seems Powder Mill is polluting the Merrymeeting River and the state is being sued over it.
The Attorney General assures one and all that the project falls within COVID-19 water and sewer “infrastructure” guidelines. That, we are afraid, is a good indicator of how the trillion dollars in a separate infrastructure law just passed will be used.
We like a lot of what Fish and Game does, including its fish stocking programs. But this is a misuse of funds meant to fight a virus. This would make a good episode for North Woods Law except the hunters would be the hunted.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
Taxpayers in the Exeter School District will want to watch how their money is being spent to defend a lawsuit filed by a freshman at Exeter High. He is the boy who was suspended from the football team for a game because he declined to use “non-binary gender identity” in referring to other st…
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.