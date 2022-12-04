Hey, Jeanne Shaheen, Ray Buckley, and the rest of the New Hampshire Democratic Party establishment: Please spare us the expressions of shock and high dudgeon. You are just as much to blame for the announced destruction of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary as is Joe Biden.
Killing the primary is the natural progression of your identity politics, where racial, ethnic, and even sexual preference quotas and affirmative action are given special status and reserved seating. President Biden said as much in delivering his “Nix New Hampshire” order last week.
Shame on you, Chris Pappas and Maggie Hassan, for not targeting more Pacific Islanders to move to Goffstown!
Expect more hot air and “we’re still going first” blather from Buckley and the fearful foursome of Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster. But they won’t actually do anything. They will be ignored.
Unless some brave soul steps forward to seriously challenge the clearly failing Biden for the nomination, the Democratic Party faces disaster in 2024. New Hampshire’s primary, of course, is ideally suited for such a campaign.
In last week’s ruling regarding a disputed state representative election result in Manchester, the judge cited New Hampshire’s Supreme Court. “The question to be decided is not whether some election officer has followed the requirements of the statute … The issue is: What was the legally exp…
(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)
Forget about all the tight, competitive election contests that New Hampshire has just witnessed. Forget about the record-breaking number of voters who turned out for them. New Hampshire’s right to vote is “under attack” and one of the election losers is coming back to “protect” us, apparentl…