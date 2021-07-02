We have to agree with Gov. Chris Sununu’s assertion that the mass resignations from his Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council this week were “politically-charged.” But, really, Gov., what did you expect from a group that you formed and promoted with fanfare on this hot-button topic?

That the resignations were politically-motivated is clear from the alleged reason for them: a new law that doesn’t do what these critics claim, which would be to prohibit classroom discussions on racism, past or present.

An earlier version of the legislation might have done so, which is why Sununu opposed it and why state Sen. Jeb Bradley crafted new language. The latter simply emphasizes what is already the law: one should not be discriminated against or harassed because of their color, creed, religion, etc. Proponents of the radical Critical Race Theory are worried, as they should be, that this law may block public schools from embracing this far-left ideology.

Rather than resign, the council members ought to be thanking the governor. Indeed, council chair Ahni Malachi noted Sununu’s position on the legislation. She added that it saddens her that other council members quit rather than to retain their seats “at the table of discussion and ideas.”

How ironic that they instead have joined those who want no discussion at all.

 
 
 
 
Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.