We have to agree with Gov. Chris Sununu’s assertion that the mass resignations from his Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council this week were “politically-charged.” But, really, Gov., what did you expect from a group that you formed and promoted with fanfare on this hot-button topic?
That the resignations were politically-motivated is clear from the alleged reason for them: a new law that doesn’t do what these critics claim, which would be to prohibit classroom discussions on racism, past or present.
An earlier version of the legislation might have done so, which is why Sununu opposed it and why state Sen. Jeb Bradley crafted new language. The latter simply emphasizes what is already the law: one should not be discriminated against or harassed because of their color, creed, religion, etc. Proponents of the radical Critical Race Theory are worried, as they should be, that this law may block public schools from embracing this far-left ideology.
Rather than resign, the council members ought to be thanking the governor. Indeed, council chair Ahni Malachi noted Sununu’s position on the legislation. She added that it saddens her that other council members quit rather than to retain their seats “at the table of discussion and ideas.”
How ironic that they instead have joined those who want no discussion at all.