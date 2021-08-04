New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result of what Marsh decided that day.
He decided that there had to be a safer way for people to get to the summit. Inspired by Franklin inventor Walter Aiken’s work, Marsh created the Cog Railway, which was completed in July of 1869.
The rest is a history replete with instances where the Cog has saved injured hikers and those who have gone to their rescue. The latest example occurred last weekend.
A Utah man on a multi-day climb in the White Mountains injured his leg and was unable to walk on it. This came at a time when Mt. Washington was showing off her stuff: winds hitting more than 90 miles per hour and wind chills below freezing.
It was rough weather, enough so that rescuers delayed their work for a day. When they did reach the man and his companion still huddled in their tent, they didn’t have to carry him all the way to the top. Instead, they got him over to the Cog Railway tracks. The Cog transported him to the summit.
Chalk up another one for Sylvester Marsh’s idea, which was initially referred to derisively by New Hampshire legislators as a preposterous “railway to the moon.”
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …
Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of th…
One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further…
A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.