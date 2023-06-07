Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.
Famed for his sunny disposition, Sununu comes across as radically moderate in a political landscape where extremism is the much-hyped norm. Sununu is a throwback to the days when Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan could have lunch, find common ground, tame the Russian bear and explode economic growth.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.