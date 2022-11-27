Raymond Wieczorek would have made a heck of a fine congressman.
We know this because he was a fine mayor of Manchester and a fine executive councilor. Both positions are best served by individuals who care for their constituents’ needs, including their pocketbooks, and who also maintain a positive, can-do attitude despite the burdens of office.
Wieczorek came from the insurance business, which also teaches one to look out for clients’ best interests if he or she expects to succeed. That is especially so if one is running his own agency, as Wieczorek did. He also served his city in various volunteer capacities and served his country during the Korean war.
Manchester voters elected him to five terms as their mayor. They were wise to do so. He managed to keep his temper with the antics of some aldermen and city departments, not always an easy task. He was a champion of the city’s efforts to revive the Millyard into the technology center it is today. He also spurred the revival of Manchester’s airport and pushed for the civic center that did so much to revitalize downtown.
He came up against the Sununu juggernaut and lost in his 1996 race for the Republican nomination for 1st District U.S. Representative to John E. Sununu. But Wieczorek kept on keeping on, later serving 10 years on the Executive Council.
To the political world, Wieczorek was often referred to as “The Wiz.” Friends called him “Ray.” That suits the man who died last week just shy of his 94th birthday. He was a Ray of sunshine in our sometimes gloomy world.
