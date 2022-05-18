The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.

Eliot’s mom, Elizabeth, is his legal guardian and is empowered to sign permission and other forms on his behalf. Eliot’s autism prevents him from signing for himself.

He clearly wishes to be a blood donor but the Red Cross says it must follow a rule set by the Food and Drug Administration, a rule that a donor must be able to fill out the form — with no assistance.

This is nonsensical. Whatever the reason for the rule, it makes no sense in Eliot’s or in similar cases. Exceptions ought to be made, not only because people like Eliot are willing and eager to donate blood, but because the Red Cross is periodically short of supply and that can be life-threatening.

Someone who knows her way around Washington and red tape — someone like U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — ought to fix up a couple of bureaucrats with IVs and pump a few pints of logic into them.

Sunday, May 15, 2022

A good choice: Despite board blarney

Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Unhoused: When does outrage work?

Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.

Kept in the dark again: Formella needs to fix this

Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Pay up, Nashua: The cost of secrecy

New Hampshire courts are continuing to side with the people when the people’s government insists on trying to keep public information to itself.

That’s it? A not-so-super search

There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on ever…

Sunday, May 08, 2022

Thanks, mom: We’re thinking of you

We used to bring cowslips to our mom on Mother’s Day. Also known as marsh marigolds, they grew in the swamp in back of the house. We didn’t mind getting our feet wet for Mom.

On a high bridge: An officer saves a life

A Portsmouth cop may well have saved a man’s life last Thursday morning. They do that every day, of course, police stepping forth to put themselves in peril for the public that they serve.

Friday, May 06, 2022

What goes in Gilford? AG promoting distrust

Since trust in government seems to be much in the news these days, just how long are the citizens of Gilford to be kept in the dark as to what has happened to their police chief?

Powerball: Buff the prize table

If you play Powerball regularly, maybe you’ve pondered how the prize for matching a white ball and a Powerball in the game is the same as matching the Powerball alone. These are the two most common winning tickets, have significantly different odds, appear on separate lines in the prize tabl…