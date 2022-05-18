Eliot’s mom, Elizabeth, is his legal guardian and is empowered to sign permission and other forms on his behalf. Eliot’s autism prevents him from signing for himself.
He clearly wishes to be a blood donor but the Red Cross says it must follow a rule set by the Food and Drug Administration, a rule that a donor must be able to fill out the form — with no assistance.
This is nonsensical. Whatever the reason for the rule, it makes no sense in Eliot’s or in similar cases. Exceptions ought to be made, not only because people like Eliot are willing and eager to donate blood, but because the Red Cross is periodically short of supply and that can be life-threatening.
Someone who knows her way around Washington and red tape — someone like U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — ought to fix up a couple of bureaucrats with IVs and pump a few pints of logic into them.
Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…
There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on ever…
If you play Powerball regularly, maybe you’ve pondered how the prize for matching a white ball and a Powerball in the game is the same as matching the Powerball alone. These are the two most common winning tickets, have significantly different odds, appear on separate lines in the prize tabl…