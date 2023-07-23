For a state that doesn’t offer legal gambling we sure have a lot of casinos, and more are on the way with a bigger, bolder footprint.
Anchor stores like Sears and Kmart are vacant and developers see a niche for “charity” casino gambling to fill the vacuum. Case in point is the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.
If the plan succeeds, the former Sears becomes a site for historic horse racing machines, approved in New Hampshire two years ago. Be assured, these machines have little to do with horses, history or racing.
Rather, instead of using a random number generator, whether you win or lose will be based on a horse race ostensibly run in the past. (Will forefathers fielding fillies earn residuals? Not by furlongs is our bet.)
The racing is an abstraction, what the user gets is a transitory shot of adrenaline, and when the losses stack up, no big deal. It’s for a good cause. After all, it’s a “charity” casino.
We think Nashua, and everyone who shops there, is right to be concerned. Jonathan Phelps’ story last week on the Pheasant Lane Mall plan has been viewed more than 25,000 times since it went online. These people have questions and so do we.
Should the big box retailers that anchored collective memories of Black Fridays, back-to-school shopping and family expeditions now be used to troll for charitable gamblers? And if so, what follows?
Will our 2030 malls feature gaming parlors, state-run pot and liquor palaces, tattoo studios, and full-body shampoos? Now that Maine has broken the ice, can we expect former Bed Bath and Beyonds to become bordellos? (Perhaps maintaining the marquees.)
There are alternatives. Struggling malls are finding new life hosting medical facilities, professional services and day care centers. It doesn’t have the same sizzle, but there are more important community needs.
