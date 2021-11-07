When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting plan proposed by New Hampshire House Republicans will do just as well. At least it will work to give Democrats a great big hammer with which to pound Republicans in future elections.
Yes, redistricting is a political undertaking. As Windham Rep. Bob Lynn noted, that’s why the courts have largely stayed out of political map drawing. Lynn should know. He is a former chief justice of our state Supreme Court.
But Lynn and fellow GOP lawmakers should also know how big a role optics now plays in our politics and how easy it is to lose an argument (and votes) that is just way too into the weeds for most people.
It didn’t help the GOP when one of its leaders vowed to make the 1st Congressional District a Republican stronghold, thus ousting Democrat Chris Pappas. But what genius decided that the only way to do that was to make the 2nd Congressional District a Democratic stronghold for Democrat incumbent Annie Kuster?
The current House proposal might make the 2nd CD safer for the Democrats and the 1st safer for Republicans, which seems like a wash. But it pretty much guarantees the Democrats a campaign issue. Anybody have an eraser?
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…