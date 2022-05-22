A bail reform of recent bail reform ought to be passed by the Legislature this Thursday. The claim that the initial reform of 2018 has reduced violent crime is quite the tale but we have seen no evidence for it.
What we have seen is police, mayors, and other public officials protesting the wholesale release of individuals charged with violent crimes. The heart of a state Senate bill is aimed at a dozen such crimes. The accused would be held until seen by a judge, not a bail bondsman. This makes sense.
House negotiator Rep. Ross Berry of Manchester is to be commended for fashioning a compromise between Senate and House versions, the latter of which addresses the revolving door on minor offenders.
Both houses ought to approve this agreement. Reluctant Democrats may wish to consult with the Democratic mayors of New Hampshire’s two largest cities, both of whom want the reform reform.
The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.
We know that people interested in disability rights were eager to read Mark Hayward’s column (see related editorial). We know this because several of them inquired as to how they might “get around” the UnionLeader.com paywall.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…
If it weren’t cost-prohibitive, we would expect Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Sherm Packard, and Senate President Chuck Morse might be burning the midnight oil this week trying to resolve the congressional redistricting issue that overzealous House Republicans have handed them. As elected…
Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…
There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on ever…