A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.

Correspondent John Koziol covered the ground-breaking for the private-public partnership effort that promises to add value to the overall $11 million project bringing new life to alpine skiing on the backside of Cannon Mountain.

The Mittersill Performance Center should be completed next spring and be open for the start of next year’s ski season.

Credit goes to the Franconia Ski Club and the historic Holderness School for pushing this plan for an indoor training facility in the midst of a ski area that has already been designated a U.S. Ski Team training site.

Ski club and school leaders at the groundbreaking don’t exaggerate when they say that the new facility tucked into the rejuvenated Mittersill area is transformative and will transcend generations of skiers to come.

What better place to nurture those generations than in the White Mountains that have seen so much, and meant so much, to American skiing at all levels?

John DeVivo, the tireless and effective state park manager at Franconia Notch, notes that “ski area development is economic development” for New Hampshire’s North Country.

Cannon (and Mittersill) are a big part of that development. The state was wise to hold onto this gem and resist repeated cries to sell it off. It is a uniquely New Hampshire asset. The performance center will enhance it even more.

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Editorials

Joseph Pepe: A loss for CMC

The news of the pending retirement of Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Pepe is bittersweet. He richly deserves time to spend with his family and we wish him all the best, but his departure (next June) will be a big loss for CMC.

Friday, September 11, 2020
Editorials

September 11th: May we never forget

It has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001, seared into America’s soul a terrible reminder that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If the United States is to remain that land of liberty, it must always be on guard, in big ways and small, against those who would deny us our freedom.

Editorials

USS Thresher: The People deserve truth

In April of 1963 the USS Thresher departed the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for dive trials following an overhaul. The nuclear-powered boat launched as the fastest and quietest sub in the depths of the Cold War.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Editorials

Slim pickings: Little to turn out for Tuesday

Primary elections are coming up on Tuesday. With no serious opposition, the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation awaits Republican foes in November. The same holds for Gov. Chris Sununu, who awaits a Democratic opponent. But judging from the primary campaigns thus far, there isn’t a…

Editorials

Presidential debates: Scully a solid choice

Presidential debates are often more memorable for their fluff or gaffes rather than their substance. John F. Kennedy looked healthier than Richard Nixon (even though it was JFK who had an undisclosed chronic disease).

Editorials

Primary colors: 'Get off our lawn'

We still like our pick of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the last presidential primary here. Imagine how lively a debate between her and President Trump would have been.

Friday, September 04, 2020
Editorials

Masks in Manchester: No reason for a mandate

  • Updated

New Hampshire has been relatively fortunate with the viral pandemic, for a lot of reasons. One, we are a small state in terms of population. Two, several of our counties are sparsely populated and even in the southern counties, we are not packed together in large urban settings.

Editorials

Schools and COVID-19: Positive tests are inevitable

News flash: COVID-19 cases are going to pop up in New Hampshire schools and colleges as classes resume, slowly, this month. Be prepared to hear or read about them, as Gov. Chris Sununu has promised transparency on the issue. That is a wise course to take so that parents and the general publi…

Sunday, August 30, 2020
Editorials

Exeter Police: Not the mask police

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days.

Friday, August 28, 2020