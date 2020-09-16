A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.
Correspondent John Koziol covered the ground-breaking for the private-public partnership effort that promises to add value to the overall $11 million project bringing new life to alpine skiing on the backside of Cannon Mountain.
The Mittersill Performance Center should be completed next spring and be open for the start of next year’s ski season.
Credit goes to the Franconia Ski Club and the historic Holderness School for pushing this plan for an indoor training facility in the midst of a ski area that has already been designated a U.S. Ski Team training site.
Ski club and school leaders at the groundbreaking don’t exaggerate when they say that the new facility tucked into the rejuvenated Mittersill area is transformative and will transcend generations of skiers to come.
What better place to nurture those generations than in the White Mountains that have seen so much, and meant so much, to American skiing at all levels?
John DeVivo, the tireless and effective state park manager at Franconia Notch, notes that “ski area development is economic development” for New Hampshire’s North Country.
Cannon (and Mittersill) are a big part of that development. The state was wise to hold onto this gem and resist repeated cries to sell it off. It is a uniquely New Hampshire asset. The performance center will enhance it even more.