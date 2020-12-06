Our old friend Anonymous turned up the other day. He, or she, has once again decided to help those in need this Christmas season by donating to the Santa Fund.
It’s a funny thing about Anonymous. Sometimes the donation is in remembrance of a particular person but often it is just a gift with no name at all. Anonymous is generous, too. A gift might be for $50 or $100. And it might be both those numbers and more, all on the same day.
They show up in the list of donors to the Union Leader Santa Fund, a list that is now running most days in the paper. It also contains a lot of other familiar names, families and businesses and individuals who give each year. As St. Mary’s Bank noted as its reason for giving this year: Supporting children, families and individuals in need is our way of focusing resources on the needs in our community. The Santa Fund aligns perfectly with our mission.
Nicely put. If you would like to donate, mail your check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03108, or go online to www.UnionLeader.com/santafund.
And if you see Anonymous, be sure to thank them for us.