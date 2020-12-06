Several U.S. senators introduced a bill last week to further the teaching of civics and history in our schools. Per usual, the price tag is enormous, although in this day a mere $1 billion barely merits a yawn from many of us.
If such a bill could work, it would be worth the price. We read that this one does have a testing component, which is about the only thing that puts teeth into any subject requirement these days.
Tomorrow is Dec. 7, which is a date that was rightfully supposed to live in infamy for the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by Imperial Japanese forces in 1941.
Today, however, if you were to quiz a teenager or young adult as to its meaning, the odds on getting a correct answer would not be good. It would be like asking about the Iron Curtain or the Holocaust, the latter of which is now the subject of a new state law regarding its teaching in our schools. We can only hope.