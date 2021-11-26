If you are of a certain age, Thanksgiving is a reminder of a sad and solemn anniversary. On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
It happened so long ago that it now gets little more than perfunctory mention. For those generations who came after, the events of that time carry little meaning. It is difficult for old-timers to explain. It is akin to what older Americans no doubt experienced in trying, years later, to relate to their own youngsters their feelings of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
Time can both clarify and cloud the past. With clear hindsight, we can see the security mistakes made in Secret Service protection that day. Even so, that agency continued to make errors in judgment and policy thereafter and still needs to be checked and double-checked today. The same can be said for our lack of preparation that resulted in Pearl Harbor and, much more recently, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Clouds, too, can shape and obscure the past. The Kennedy Camelot mystique hid real-world failures and reckless personal behavior at the time; and the shock of the assassination of the bright and engaging young President helped keep those secrets for many decades thereafter.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, goes the oft-quoted line from Georges Santayana. It is worth repeating and remembering, often.
It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.
We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…
Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.