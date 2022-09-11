Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we were more confident that our national intelligence services, particularly the CIA , FBI, and NSA, are working together and no longer harboring the inter-agency jealousies that let the terrorists waltz into America and practice flying jet passenger planes before seizing them and crashing them and hundreds of innocents into the Pentagon, the Twin Towers, and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died that day.
We forget the lessons of that day at our and our children’s peril.
One of the poignant memories of that terrible time has been brought up often in the last few days as Americans join with others in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Two days after the attacks, the queen broke with British tradition at the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. She had her band play our national anthem. Later, at an official memorial service, our anthem was played again and the queen joined in singing it, later wiping a tear from her eye.
A graceful, classy, lovely woman, Elizabeth Regina. May she rest in peace.
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.
It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…
If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.