West Running Brook Middle School project

The outdoor classroom proposed for West Running Brook Middle School in Derry.

 Courtesy

We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.

Retiring teachers raise funds for outdoor classroom dedicated to students who died of cancer

Two teachers at West Running Brook Middle School (thank you, Robert Frost, for inspiring that great name) are retiring this year. Audrey Allen has taught for 32 years; Barbara Dupont for 22. Neither wanted a fuss made nor a party given.

Instead, they have taken an idea from the principal, Justin Krieger, for an outdoor classroom in a garden setting and have turned it into a memorial for two of their students who died of cancer.

Lauren Grella was a sixth-grader when she died in 1997. Alanna Marcotte was in grade eight when she died in 2014.

When the teachers suggested dedicating the outdoor classroom effort to the two girls, “the whole community got behind us,” Allen explained to our correspondent.

Since the drive began, $22,000 has been raised. Much more will be needed. A Facebook page has helped. Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond is holding a raffle. The La Carreta in Londonderry has a “Fiesta for a Cause” coming up on March 25.

And the retirement party for the two teachers is now a gala and auction at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry. That’s set for June 4.

“Everyone is just stepping up to the plate,” Barbara Dupont marveled.

The two teachers may not recognize it, but it seems to us that the community is stepping up not just for the little girls’ memory, but to remind the teachers that they, too, are remembered.

Sunday, February 23, 2020
