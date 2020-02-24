We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Two teachers at West Running Brook Middle School (thank you, Robert Frost, for inspiring that great name) are retiring this year. Audrey Allen has taught for 32 years; Barbara Dupont for 22. Neither wanted a fuss made nor a party given.
Instead, they have taken an idea from the principal, Justin Krieger, for an outdoor classroom in a garden setting and have turned it into a memorial for two of their students who died of cancer.
Lauren Grella was a sixth-grader when she died in 1997. Alanna Marcotte was in grade eight when she died in 2014.
When the teachers suggested dedicating the outdoor classroom effort to the two girls, “the whole community got behind us,” Allen explained to our correspondent.
Since the drive began, $22,000 has been raised. Much more will be needed. A Facebook page has helped. Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond is holding a raffle. The La Carreta in Londonderry has a “Fiesta for a Cause” coming up on March 25.
And the retirement party for the two teachers is now a gala and auction at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry. That’s set for June 4.
“Everyone is just stepping up to the plate,” Barbara Dupont marveled.
The two teachers may not recognize it, but it seems to us that the community is stepping up not just for the little girls’ memory, but to remind the teachers that they, too, are remembered.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Monday, February 17, 2020
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
”Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail.”
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
Friday, February 14, 2020
The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.
Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson made a good point that public servants and taxpayers across the state should bear in mind in this town and school budget season.