New Hampshire is much the richer for the life of native-born lawyer, lawmaker, and political fighter Paul McEachern, who died earlier this week at 84.
He ably served his law profession, both for his clients and as head of the state bar association. He had a reputation as fighting for the underdog, notably when Portsmouth wrongly went after former police officer John Connor, who had blown the whistle on a scheme right out of Peyton Place.
McEachern volunteered his time in many Seacoast efforts, everything from the Albacore submarine museum project to fighting for public access to the seacoast.
He served on the Portsmouth City Council and as mayor, and in the state legislature, after twice being the Democratic Party nominee for governor. (He would later lose a primary to John Lynch.)
His political views were often the opposite of this newspaper’s editorial pages. (A notable exception: that one time when he tried running for governor as an opponent of a broadbased tax rather than an ardent supporter.)
Some people can’t disagree without being disagreeable. That was not Paul McEachern. He was a worthy foe but also a warm friend. Our condolences to the McEachern family.