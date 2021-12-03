We knew it would happen like this. Santa himself is helping this year’s Santa Fund.

This particular Santa went by the alias of Dick Marshall of Hooksett. For years, he spent many a dark December night bringing joy and wonderment to little boys and girls (and their parents and grandparents) by not only crafting toys for them in his workshop but by then personally presenting the new works to the children who came to visit.

Santa had a day job, working for the state. He was also an active citizen, serving on the Hooksett Planning Board and the Southern N.H. Planning Commission. What’s that they say? If you need something done, ask a busy person. Dick Marshall was a busy person, for sure. But he always found the time to be Santa, too.

He has passed on, but is still Santa, judging from some of the donation lists we have spotted in this newspaper of late. People are donating to the Santa Fund in memory of Dick Marshall. You can, too. Or there may be someone else whose memory will come into sharper focus for you with a donation in their name.

Just list the person (or persons) when you make your tax-deductible donation either online at www.unionleader.com/santafund or by check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Bye, bye broadcasts? TV9, NHPR shut off Sununu

Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?

Franklin Pierce: Mission impossible?

The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).

Leaf us alone: Annoying autumn sounds

Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …

Friday, November 26, 2021

Remember the past: History repeats itself

If you are of a certain age, Thanksgiving is a reminder of a sad and solemn anniversary. On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Fight night: Boxing's comeback in NH

It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Craig sees nothing: InTown? What's InTown?

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says she appreciates the work of InTown Manchester over the years. But she just doesn’t seem to know what that work might be or how it was paid for.

Friday, November 19, 2021

No-mandate mandate: Minding others’ business

In the matter of vaccine mandates, some New Hampshire lawmakers who bridle at Joe Biden’s attempts to dictate to businesses have no problem in themselves telling business what they cannot do.