We knew it would happen like this. Santa himself is helping this year’s Santa Fund.
This particular Santa went by the alias of Dick Marshall of Hooksett. For years, he spent many a dark December night bringing joy and wonderment to little boys and girls (and their parents and grandparents) by not only crafting toys for them in his workshop but by then personally presenting the new works to the children who came to visit.
Santa had a day job, working for the state. He was also an active citizen, serving on the Hooksett Planning Board and the Southern N.H. Planning Commission. What’s that they say? If you need something done, ask a busy person. Dick Marshall was a busy person, for sure. But he always found the time to be Santa, too.
He has passed on, but is still Santa, judging from some of the donation lists we have spotted in this newspaper of late. People are donating to the Santa Fund in memory of Dick Marshall. You can, too. Or there may be someone else whose memory will come into sharper focus for you with a donation in their name.
Just list the person (or persons) when you make your tax-deductible donation either online at www.unionleader.com/santafund or by check to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.