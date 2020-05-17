It is a shame, especially for their loved ones, that New Hampshire's annual Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony could not be held this year. It was, like many things, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list of 51 New Hampshiremen who have died while doing their duty goes back a century but is as fresh for some as the names of Michael Briggs and Ralph Miller of Manchester Police, State Troopers Leslie Lord and Scott Phillips, Epsom Officer Jeremy Charron, Franconia Corporal Bruce McKay, and, most recently, Greenland Chief Michael Maloney and Brentwood Officer Stephe Arkell.
Their loss left holes within their families that can never be filled. Fellow officers are also part of those "families" and also grieve for them.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan, current chair of the law enforcement memorial association, wanted to recognize "the bravery and dedication of all the men and women serving our communities and state as law enforcement officers and the sacrifices they all make to keep our state safe and secure. "
We are pleased to pass on that message to our readers, along with this list of the fallen.
Deputy Sheriff John S. Walker Sr., Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department;
Officer George E. Pray, Dover Police Department;
Officer Charles H. Dolloff, Laconia Police Department;
Deputy Sheriff Charles E. Smith, Strafford County Sheriff’s Department;
Sergeant Henry McAllister, Manchester Police Department;
Inspector William M. Moher, Manchester Police Department;
Assistant Marshal John McDonough, Dover Police Department;
Officer Albert L. Colson, Exeter Police Department;
Officer James Roche, Nashua Police Department;
Sheriff Elect Harry M. Leavitt, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department;
Trooper Raymond Elliott, State Police;
Chief Andrew T. Malloy, Lancaster Police Department;
Trooper Harold B. Johnson, State Police;
Chief Fred T. Towle, Colebrook Police Department;
Officer Michael Latvis, Nashua Police Department;
Lieutenant Ivan H. Hayes, State Police;
Officer George F. Garceau, Hillsborough County Corrections;
Officer Joseph H. Platt, Northumberland Police Department
Officer Edward C. Graziano, Nashua Police Department;
Conservation Officer William O. Mooney, Fish and Game Department;
Conservation Officer Gary E. Waterhouse, Fish and Game Department;
Assistant Chief Louis A. Sheets, Farmington Police Department;
Officer Robert F. Devoid, Berlin Police Department;
Officer Dorman O. Wheelock, Berlin Police Department;
Officer Jerome O. Piet, Gorham Police Department;
Corrections Officer Robert C. Prescott, Rockingham County Corrections;
Conservation Officer James H. Clark, Fish and Game Department;
Acting Chief Armand J. Roussel, Nashua Police Department;
Chief Charles S. B. Knowles, Seabrook Police Department;
Lieutenant Robert Hollis Jr., Durham Police Department;
Sergeant Paul G. Brodeur, Berlin Police Department;
Officer Ralph W. Miller, Manchester Police Departmentl
Trooper Richard F. Champy, State Police;
Officer Donald R. Kowalski, Somersworth Police Department;
Supervisor William E. O’Neil Sr., Jaffrey Police Department;
Chief James H. Collins, Hanover Police Department;
Sergeant Thomas C. Kelly, Derry Police Department;
Trooper Gary Parker, State Police;
Trooper Joseph E. Gearty, State Police;
Chief Ralph C. Brooks, Antrim Police Department;
Deputy Sheriff Donald E. Callahan, Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department;
Sergeant James S. Noyes, State Police;
Officer Melvin A. Keddy, East Kingston Police Department;
Lieutenant Donald Eaton, Auburn Police Department;
Trooper Leslie G. Lord, State Police;
Trooper Scott Phillips State Police;
Officer Jeremy T. Charron, Epsom Police Department;
Officer Michael L. Briggs, Manchester Police Department;
Corporal N. Bruce McKay, III, Franconia Police Department;
Chief Michael P. Maloney, Greenland Police Department;
Officer Stephen J. Arkell, Brentwood Police Department.