It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
We thought Chuck Morse of Salem and Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln were the most impressive, notably because they spent their allotted time focused on the issues raised and not on repeatedly attacking their fellow competitors.
The prize for that waste of time has to be shared between Kevin Smith of Londonderry and Bruce Fenton of Portsmouth. Smith’s attacks seem a planned strategy. He apparently believes that Morse and Gen. Donald Bolduc of Stratham are his chief threats so those were his targets.
Fenton, who was easily the wildest boor on stage, is a “Free Stater” whose demeanor and accusatory tone may play well with a group that seeks to have pretty much no government at all. But he also appeared to be someone who could actually lose a race to Hassan in what should be a Republican year.
As for Gen. Bolduc, he said a main goal for him in Washington would be to seek repeal of the 17th Amendment to the Constitution. That’s the one that provides for the popular election of U.S. senators. It was enacted at the same time that New Hampshire was leading the nation toward the presidential primary system. We like both popular approaches.
What was most disappointing about the event, run by the online NH Journal, was the complete refusal of the candidates to condemn or even criticize Donald Trump for his blatant attempts to endanger and corrupt the presidential election system for his own gain. Sen. Hassan is vulnerable this year, but this woeful obeisance to Trump by these guys may save her yet.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
