Resizing city schools: It’s long overdue for Manchester

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and Memorial, for two) have room to spare.
The 13,000 students enrolled in the current school year are almost 2,600 fewer than the city had 10 years ago. With tax dollars extremely tight (the coronavirus hasn’t helped) the school board is wise to have, finally, decided unanimously to have an independent appraisal done.
Ward 9 school board member Arthur Beaudry describes this as looking for “an independent group, maybe one with no ties to the city, to take an honest look at the facilities and enrollment.” A draft request for proposals may be finished this week.
We were disappointed that Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt backed off plans to put the School of Technology under the same roof as Memorial High School. Some people were apparently not paying attention when that was recommended in the Manchester Proud proposal that was adopted by the school board. That plan may now have to wait until this new study is done.
The school board, as well as Manchester Proud proponents, need to be careful how this new study is handled. Architect Barry Brensinger has volunteered much time and energy to the work of Manchester Proud. But his offer to conduct a facilities assessment for free, with the proviso that his firm could still bid on school district projects, is a recipe for bad optics. His offer was received and filed by the school board last week. It should remain that way.