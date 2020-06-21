A priest, a rabbi, and an imam walk into a Manchester bar. The bartender says, “OK, one of you has to leave. The bar is at capacity.”
It’s not funny but it is the situation that many restaurants and taverns face today as they try to survive with their businesses restrained by government actions.
It is not just severely limited seating capacity. It is the substantially increased costs of finding and keeping wait staff and kitchen help when Congress and the President are giving the unemployed an additional $600 per week to stay out of work.
That is not a typo. Federal action has spent billions of dollars without knowing the consequences. But one is that people are receiving more income from staying home than they were working.
Hospitality businesses are either having to substantially bump up pay or stay closed. Tips are a part of the business but tips, too, are reduced when capacity is so limited.
Gov. Chris Sununu needs to review and amend his order regarding restaurants. The current plan is untenable.
The $600 employment disincentive continues until the end of July, and Democrats in Congress are already pushing for an extension into the new year. That is insane. Is New Hampshire’s all-Democrat delegation supporting this?