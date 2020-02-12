Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson made a good point that public servants and taxpayers across the state should bear in mind in this town and school budget season.
Noting the spending increase being sought by Gate City School Supt. Jahmal Mosley and overall city spending, Ms. Johnson said:
“They are talking (about) taxes going up 3 to 5 percent. That is not how you keep people in the community — that is how you send them out of the community.”
Manchester also needs to keep that very much in mind even as it waxes optimistic about new initiatives aimed at improving Queen City public schools through several plans from the Manchester Proud organization.
We hear much talk about “investing” in our youth, which is all well and good. But no one has put a price tag on the Manchester Proud efforts or how they will be funded. That needs to be done.
Both Nashua and Manchester governments pay lip service to tax-and-spending caps enacted overwhelmingly by the citizens. The politicians have repeatedly ignored those caps. If they continue to do so, the tax hikes will drive out the people we are supposedly trying to attract with moderately-priced housing to go with those good schools.