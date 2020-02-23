Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Your existence has no good reason to change dramatically at age 65. Bismarck set the number at 70, revised down to 65 many years later by nameless, faceless bureaucrats. With Social Security in some trouble, the number seems to be inching back up.
The poet Seamus Heaney had his answer: “Between my finger and my thumb, the squat pen rests. I’ll dig with it.” In his “Digging” ode to his father’s prowess in the peat bog, Heaney describes the shift from a physical, labor intensive economy to our present knowledge-dominant society. If you have a thought you can become or remain productive.
The numbers, and New York Life, will tell you that while you will not live forever, your number may not be up for some time. The financial planning industry tells us to give all our money to them and you will live happily ever after, traveling the world with an attractive companion while sipping vintage nectar of the gods of mammon.
If you have life, get a life. The Blues Brothers had it spot on: “We are on a mission from God.” The film classic was meant to show that life is fun and should be lived for a cause: family, Jake and Elwood, Sister Mary Stigmata, the orphanage, seeing The Light, and then having great fun doing something about it all, even if you are an overweight ex-con with a checkered past.
The quest was of course to pay back taxes. Even taxes seem to be changing. If change is constant, why don’t you get with the program? Peace and contentment are way overrated. Think about all this for a minute then get moving in directions now open to you. See you there on your own Mission from God.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Don't look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Monday, February 17, 2020
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group's plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill's hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
"Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail."
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it's doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
Friday, February 14, 2020
The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.
Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson made a good point that public servants and taxpayers across the state should bear in mind in this town and school budget season.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
There is one presidential candidate whose New Hampshire appearances we bet you didn’t get to see. Any guesses? His birthday is tomorrow, Feb. 12.
North Country newspaperman John D. Harrigan was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame last Friday night in Boston. It is a well-deserved honor for one of New Hampshire’s true treasures.