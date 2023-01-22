The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
Certain liberals continue to insist, against overwhelming evidence, that America was never under communist threat from the Soviet Union during and after World War II. The Rosenbergs didn’t spy to get our atomic bomb secrets. Alger Hiss was innocent. Uncle Joe Stalin never starved to death millions of peasants (many in Ukraine) as part of his grand plan. Etc., etc.
To ignore the truth of the communist threats is as careless as U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy was to claim there were commies under every bed.
In New Hampshire in the early 1950s, Attorney General Louis Wyman was charged with investigating whether and how communist agents might be at work in the Granite State. It was no laughing matter. In his farewell address, Gov. Hugh Gregg had warned that the “clear and present danger of communism exists even here in New Hampshire.”
Wyman looked into several entities with suspected ties to the Soviet Union, including a “World Fellowship” center in Albany whose pacifist director, Willard Uphaus, had attended a “world peace” conference behind the Iron Curtain. Wyman wanted to see a list of center participants. When Uphaus refused to cooperate, the court agreed with Wyman and Uphaus was jailed for contempt. By a single vote, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the conviction. Uphaus served a year before leaving the state.
It is no accident that a bill to have the state officially exonerate Uphaus of his contempt of court conviction is tied to clearing the name of a woman who was tried as a witch hundreds of years earlier. The Legislature is on pretty safe ground to clear old Goody Cole of her conviction for witchcraft. But unless the lawmakers intend to do a thorough and complete review of the Uphaus matter in its historical context, they should just say no to this “exoneration.”
