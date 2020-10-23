Aldermen Tuesday night made the right call in rejecting a mandatory mask ordinance for Manchester. The new police chief doesn’t need to be putting valuable resources toward snuffing out “No mask!” arguments called in by harried store owners.
Businesses now require masks for customers and most customers seem to be complying. Masks are perhaps the single most important preventative against the spreading of COVID-19 as even any “idiot” (to use a Trump term) knows by now.
The aldermen did the right thing by enacting a mask requirement for people in government buildings. After all, the city is also a business. The “owners,” i.e., the citizens, are represented by City Hall.
The city and state have escaped much of the pandemic. We pray that continues to be the case. If the numbers should go through the roof and are sustained there, there is nothing that says the city can’t revisit the mask requirement.
Thanks to the following aldermen for their vote on the issue: Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Keith Hirschmann, and Joe Kelly Levasseur.