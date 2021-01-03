Other than citing “armed protesters” at his door, neither Gov. Chris Sununu nor other officials provided much context as to why they decided to cancel the public inaugural set for outside the State House this Thursday.
The governor and his family should not be harassed at their home, as today’s first editorial notes. But that should not become a catch-all excuse to exclude the public from observing, and even peacefully protesting, the public’s business.
The intent of the outdoor ceremony at the State House was the same as House Speaker Sherman Packard’s in planning to hold the House’s initial 2021 session outside at UNH in Durham. It was to defend against the COVID-19 virus while still having open government function openly.
No doubt protesters could show up at either venue. But Department of Safety Commissioner Bob Quinn and his team are fully capable of keeping the peace while allowing dissenters — be they ANTIFA or QAnon or Mrs. Smith’s civics club — to exercise their First Amendment rights.
Conducting the public’s business in public is a pretty good thing to strive for. It’s also embedded in our state and national constitutions. The public shouldn’t stand for anything less.