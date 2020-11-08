The public’s right — and its need — to know what its public servants are doing in its name ought to be a given in a democracy. A recent state Supreme Court decision regarding secret lists of police is a good reaffirmation of that tenet. But more is needed in this regard, both juridically and legislatively.
The Laurie list is a compilation of current and past police officers whose specific actions are so suspect or questionable that prosecutors are compelled to inform criminal defendants if such an officer is to be called to testify. Once held by individual police departments, the list is now maintained by the state Attorney General’s Office. The state’s contention is simply wrong that the list is exempt from public disclosure or access because it amounts to a “personnel” file or practice.
Last week, the New Hampshire Supreme Court agreed. It ordered a case returned to Superior Court to look at the narrower issue of whether release of the list might violate an officer’s “privacy.”
Union Leader attorney Gregory V. Sullivan, among those arguing for the public’s right to know, said the public interest in knowing which of its police officers have credibility problems outweighs such privacy concerns.
“We’re not asking for intimate details of an officer’s private life,” Sullivan argued. “We’re asking for details about their public duties.”
We expect the Superior Court will agree. But there is action on a parallel track that also needs to be pursued.
Legislation under consideration would replace the Laurie list with a disciplinary panel similar to those that oversee complaints against lawyers and judges. A summary report of such complaints found to be valid would be published. Officers would have the right to challenge such findings as part of the public process.
The great majority of New Hampshire police officers have no such issues and retain the public’s trust as they go about their often difficult and dangerous jobs. That trust is vital.