Here is one good thing that is not coming out of the new Legislature: A bill to charge citizens $15 an hour when they request information under our Right-to-Know Law.

The state representative who has withdrawn this bill says he did so because of the overwhelming pushback he got. That shouldn’t surprise. Telling the public that it must pay a public body to be shown public information is not what our state constitution means when it speaks of government being “open, accessible, accountable and responsive.”

Friday, December 30, 2022

Nashua’s problem: Once more in ’24?

Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.

Manchester drug job: Desperate measures

Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Power outages: A tough couple of days

We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

House of Cards: Trump the Joker

Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.