Here is one good thing that is not coming out of the new Legislature: A bill to charge citizens $15 an hour when they request information under our Right-to-Know Law.
The state representative who has withdrawn this bill says he did so because of the overwhelming pushback he got. That shouldn’t surprise. Telling the public that it must pay a public body to be shown public information is not what our state constitution means when it speaks of government being “open, accessible, accountable and responsive.”
“The public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted” the constitution reads. Arbitrarily charging an hourly fee seems a bit restricted.
The other side of the coin, however, is that there are individuals who seek to abuse what the constitution and the law provide. Filing time-consuming requests just because one can is not a recipe for maintaining the Right-To-Know Law as we have it.
But an arbitrary hourly fee is not the answer. We would expect that the newly-appointed state Right-to-Know ombudsman may find some flexibility to assist harried town and city clerks seeking his help in dealing with requests that are clearly unreasonable.
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.