As former members of Congress and the Cabinet, we oppose any practice that intentionally elevates election deniers. And as members of the Democratic Party, we are dismayed by the recent practice of Democratic organizations intervening in Republican primaries to promote candidates who deny the outcome of the last presidential election. Examples include Democratic investments to weaken truth-telling Republican candidates in Michigan, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maryland.
These destructive primary tactics aim to elevate Republican candidates who Democrats hope they can more easily beat in November. But it is risky and unethical to promote any candidate whose campaign is based on eroding trust in our elections. We must stop this practice, and stop today.
Our democracy is fragile, therefore we cannot tolerate political parties attempting to prop up candidates whose message is to erode our dedication to fair elections.
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?