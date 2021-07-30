That would be the old man who says he would rather rot in jail than give up the cabin in the Canterbury woods along the Merrimack where he has lived for nearly three decades.
Trouble is, the courts have found that River Dave doesn’t own the land on which his cabin sits. His latest refusal to decamp has landed him in jail for 30 days for contempt of court, although a judge says he won’t hold Dave any longer than that.
The cabin sits on 73 acres and the absentee landowner doesn’t appreciate Dave’s presence, especially since the Town of Canterbury found out about the structure and wants to tax it as well as the surrounding woodland.
A solution, however, is as plain as the beard on River Dave’s wizened face.
The public should foot the bill to relocate Dave, his cat, chickens, and cabin to a bucolic public spot of his choosing.
Surely our congressional Fab Four can find room in the trillion dollar ”infrastructure” bill to cover the costs. After all, Dave’s place has solar heat!
We expect the Hassan-Shaheen-Pappas-Kuster news release any second now.
