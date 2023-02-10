The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

The president handled it well, as did new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who at least tried to “shush” some fellow Republicans who were acting like rowdy school children.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Muffin murals: Trouble brews in Conway

Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.

OCA’s mission: Its oversight is vital

The Office of Child Advocate for New Hampshire is a much-needed position. Independent oversight of state and local agencies that deal with children is not just wise but vital.

Buyer beware: Tix fix a bad idea

Caveat emptor, let the buyer beware, is not exactly a new phrase but it is apparently foreign to today’s ticket-buying public, which needs the government to protect it from harm.

Friday, February 03, 2023

Zoning out: No more local control

New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.

Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Free the women: ‘De-carcerate’ now

Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Looking up: Christa McAuliffe

It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …

EMS shoutout: Homeless help

Last week, in praising Manchester’s first responders who are dealing with the homeless situation and all its aspects, we should have cited another group along with firefighters and police.