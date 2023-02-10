The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
The president handled it well, as did new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who at least tried to “shush” some fellow Republicans who were acting like rowdy school children.
We can’t imagine a New Hampshire Speaker of the House, of either party, putting up with such behavior. Nor do we think most members of the New Hampshire General Court would tolerate it. Speaker Sherm Packard might simply stop the proceedings and have the bozos escorted out of the chamber.
One can disagree without being difficult about it. We noticed U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney appearing to quietly tell off the repulsive U.S. Rep. George Santos as officials took their seats.
On the other hand, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen seemed all sweetness and light in greeting Biden. Guess she is already over that killing-the-primary business.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.
It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …