New Hampshire public schools that have managed to keep their doors open this fall need to remain that way. Those that have fallen back to remote mode ought to return to classrooms as soon as possible. To help make that happen, it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu and Dept. of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are going to need to do some more educating; and local school boards need to do more than throw up their hands in frustration.

Yes, community infection rates are rising. No doubt they will go higher as the Thanksgiving Day wave of COVID-19 is felt. But those rates should not influence schools, where transmissions have been much lower.

Indeed, newly-revised guidance from the state Health and Human Services notes that despite rising community rates, schools “can very reasonably hold course and continue with in-person instruction” if resources allow and there is little COVID-19 transmission between students.

One way to ensure that transmission is low or non-existent might be through rigorous testing. That is being done on New Hampshire college campuses but our story said there was no such testing program in public schools. There ought to be, along with current procedures in some schools that include daily temperature checks and quick quarantining of suspected cases.

School children need to be in school, especially at the elementary level. For a limited time, remote classes may be tolerable for some high school students, but the physical classroom is a key component for younger learners. That need, coupled with much lower infection rates, is why cities across the country have reopened schools, much like their European counterparts have done.

New Hampshire school boards ought to uncouple their open-close decisions from community-spread numbers and instead look to the science and the needs of students and their families. Gov. Sununu and Commissioner Edelblut ought to be redoubling their efforts to assist the schools in that effort.

