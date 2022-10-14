Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.

Democrat Hassan has refused to participate in all but a small handful of joint appearances (none of them true debates) with retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc, the Republican nominee. She even told the Nashua Chamber of Commerce that she would back out of her appearance there this week if the chamber insisted on having Bolduc on stage with her. It was at the Nashua event that Hassan was caught on camera, literally running away from the general after a quick handshake.

Sunday, October 09, 2022

Biden’s diplomacy: Poor Maggie gets gas

A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?

Friday, October 07, 2022

Slap down: Court rejects Democrats

Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”

Wednesday, October 05, 2022

Good news, bad news: Political ups and downs

We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sunday, October 02, 2022

The holocaust: Important series

Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.