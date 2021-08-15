The story of the hermit who lived for decades in a self-made cabin in the woods by the river captivated readers. And why not? As far as we know, neither COVID-19 nor its delta variant were ever mentioned, though we are sure they would have popped up sooner or later. Why isn’t this man being forced to mask up?
Dave’s digs were on forest land belonging to another. They had apparently gone unnoticed for years. Even after they were found out, it took years for the authorities to move on the matter. When Dave ended up in jail, his story hit the fan.
Reader reaction was divided into three camps: those supporting Dave; those supporting the owner; and those who were outraged that they need to pay anything to read our stories! This last camp is the most unwavering. Although it costs us to report and produce credible news pieces, they feel they should be allowed to pick them for free like apples in someone’s orchard.
Dave’s supporters say he wasn’t hurting anyone and should have been allowed to remain at his camp. But when we have asked some of this group if they would mind if Dave relocated to their lawn, they hesitate. Some of Dave’s detractors have been rather harsh, questioning his motives.
The story seems to be having a happy ending, with offers of accommodations for Dave as well as financial support. But we don’t think it needs to end there. Shouldn’t Dave’s next move be a run for Congress? He would need to run as an independent, of course. Dave doesn’t appear to be much of a party man.
There were good and not-so-good signals on the New Hampshire housing front last week. On the positive side, a new state housing appeals board appears to be working as intended. On the flip side, the rural nature of much of New Hampshire remains under threat, its defenders portrayed as “white…
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…