The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.
Legislators have in the past complained that the commission wasn’t meeting its projections for growth. But the growth nonetheless has been a steady and important source of state revenue. Sometimes some people need to be reminded that these revenues defend us against a broadbased tax. Others are very much aware of this and it drives them to distraction.
To prevent much political meddling with how it runs things, the Legislature years ago gave the Liquor Commission sole authority to close stores that were a drag on sales efforts. As revenues have boomed, that has repeatedly shown to be a wise decision. But it is another item of which some legislators apparently still need reminding.
After a Nashua store was closed earlier this month, some legislators took to “reminding” the commission about the way things work. The chair of the legislative Fiscal Committee told commission chairman Joe Mollica that “you can’t close a store until you get our authorization. Don’t do that again.”
In fact, the commission is required to notify the fiscal committee within 30 days AFTER a closure. An earlier heads-up would probably be the smart thing to do, as was Mollica’s diplomatic response to the legislative lecture. “So noted,” he told her.
We hope he didn’t injure his tongue when he bit it.
State Senate President Chuck Morse doesn’t need to be reminded, of either the law or the importance of the commission to state finances. “We ask that agency to generate a massive amount of revenue every year. We need to treat these as business decisions which aren’t always easy ones to make.”