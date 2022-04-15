The search for a new school superintendent for Manchester continues to appear to be a rush job, which is exactly the wrong approach. The school board ought to slow down and get this right.
What, by the way, is the need for this rush? Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis appears to have things under control. She seems fully competent and her current role may show that she is among those qualified for the permanent position.
The board is trying to compress the search and a measuring of community interests and opinion into an unrealistic time frame. It has just now chosen a UNH group to conduct these community listening sessions. But with a self-imposed deadline of April 29 to begin reviewing applications, that leaves precious little time to figure out just what the community might have to say.
In fact, with spring vacation looming, it leaves barely one week to “listen” to citizens and to compile what is said into something that the search committee can actually use in reviewing candidates for the job.
New board member Gary Hamer attempted to tell his colleagues what he has been hearing from constituents.
“The overwhelming response is that we should not do this. While no one is adverse to community input regarding the new superintendent, the belief is that this effort is happening too late. To spend it on getting feedback that may or may not be able to be used for the sake of getting feedback, which seems ridiculous.”
If the board is serious about getting widespread citizen input — not just a few special interests — into what qualifications a superintendent should have, it needs to slow down. Skipping this schooling is not a good look.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…
Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…
In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…