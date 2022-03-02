Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state apparently intends to keep the booze.
We get that New Hampshire doesn’t like to lose what it has already paid for. It might not be feasible for the brokers who sell to the state to have to take back the booze and refund the state. Having the National Guard use the stuff to assemble Molotov cocktails and ship them to Ukraine is a nice thought but again not practical.
The real punch would be for Sununu and the Liquor Commission to announce that the suspension of sales will continue to a date certain, dependent on how the current crisis ends. And the booze now in the backroom? Donate it to American Legion and other veterans’ posts with the recipients pledging to use any proceeds for patriotic programs.
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.