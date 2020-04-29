In the Battle of the North Atlantic, our sympathies lie with the surfer dudes. Actually, we will narrow the conflict arena to Rye, where police and some of the public are none too happy with the surfing set in this pandemic age.
Public health concerns over crowds spreading COVID-19 caused the closure of New Hampshire beaches. To enforce that policy, police also banned parking along and near beach roads. The beach crowds dissipated (although if we ever get warm weather, they may return).
The closure apparently means that the ocean in front of the beach also is closed, unless you are in a boat.
But some surfers must surf, man. To get around the parking ban, they are being dropped off with their boards. Some are calling this “Uber surfing.”
The surfers are then crossing the sands in order to reach the sea and, in the eyes of the gendarmes, they are lawbreakers and may have to be dealt with.
We understand the need for social distancing. But aren’t the surfers practicing that? And who in their right mind would want to get close to anyone who frolics in Atlantic waters at this time of the year?
Our advice to authorities (and any grumps who are complaining) is to remember the immortal words of Sgt. Hulka in the movie classic “Stripes”: Lighten up, Francis.