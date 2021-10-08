We doubt it will happen, but an audit of the Manchester Safe Stations program, which is now shutting down, would make sense.

At the height of an unpredicted tsunami of drug overdoses and deaths a few years ago, the Manchester Fire Department stepped in with an open door policy whose simplicity itself saved lives. Inspired by then-EMS coordinator Chris Hickey, the program got the nod from Mayor Ted Gatsas and was up and rolling under Fire Chief Dan Goonan.

Safe Stations became a national model as the country dealt with an opioid epidemic aided and abetted by drug industry avarice. MFD didn’t treat addiction. But it became an immediate resource for addicted individuals and their families. Its stations, spread across the city and open 24 hours a day, were a lifesaver.

As cities and states adapted and brought more treatment facilities online, the need for safe stations lessened. In Manchester, the program has been turned over to Doorway of Greater Manchester, overseen by Catholic Medical Center.

Safe stations did a fine job. A competent review and look-back might show how it could be improved. Alderman-at-large Joe Kelly Levasseur contends that it exacerbated the city’s homeless problem by attracting many individuals from outside Manchester.

How many of those people, whether or not effectively treated, remained in the city? How much did that add to the burden on city taxpayers? Would they have come, and stayed, regardless of Safe Stations, given the city’s other welfare programs?

That would be useful information to have but we doubt current Mayor Joyce Craig will care to pursue it. An election looms and her interest now is in moving past the program, even as Manchester and Nashua drug overdoses trend upward by double digits.

We hope another round of Safe Stations can be avoided. If not, it would be wise to know how to improve it.

