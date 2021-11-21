Anderson is senior education director for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. His piece did a fine job of educating Granite Staters about how hunters and non-hunters alike can and do safely share our outdoors at this time of year.
Decades ago, too many of our editions included reports of hunting accidents. Some involved people out for a walk. Some involved hunters themselves. Some shootings were fatal.
But in the past 30 years there have been just two incidents involving non-hunters. Hunter safety education is largely responsible. It began in earnest in the 1960s. (The late Publisher William Loeb had his newspapers sponsor such courses.) Safety courses became mandatory in 1977. (A mandate we like.)
Fewer accidents are not for a lack of hunters. Some 50,000 people bought hunting licenses in 2019, and that doesn’t count 19,000 for bow and arrow and 17,000 for turkey hunting.
Federal funds from the sale of hunting and fishing equipment come back to New Hampshire and are used to help manage habitat on thousands of acres of forests. State hunting license sales are also used for land acquisition to conserve habitat. That’s land and wildlife that are enjoyed by hunters and non-hunters alike.
Anderson, a hunter himself, makes the point that both groups can share the outdoors during hunting season. Common sense should apply, of course. A list of safety tips for non-hunters was included with his column. For more information, see the Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.state.nh.us.
It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.
Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.