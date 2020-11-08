Saluting veterans: Watch for this week's tribute

With Veterans Day later this week, we would like to remind readers of two related events. One is our publication this Wednesday of a pictorial salute to veterans. We have our readers to thank for this tribute, as it is you who have submitted hundreds photos of family members who have served. Service to our nation should never go out of favor, it should always be saluted.
An outstanding example of such service was our late colleague, Sunday News reporter Maurice McQuillen. “Mac” was himself a World War II veteran, seeing tank action against the Germans. When he came home and got a newspaper job, the late William Loeb asked McQuillen to head up a new project — a weekly Veterans Page in the Union Leader. It catalogued news about and of interest to New Hampshire veterans. McQuillen ran the page until his death and we carry on not only with a weekly page but with his name in the Maurice McQuillen Service to Veterans award. If you know of someone who has done outstanding work for fellow veterans, we would like to hear of it. Nominations can be submitted until Nov. 13. Send to events@unionleader.com.