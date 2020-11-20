The Manchester Kids Cafe run by the Salvation Army has become a packaged meal event thanks to the pandemic. Likewise, the army’s summer camp program was curtailed but not completely canceled last year.
The Salvation Army managed to sustain its outreach to the homeless, and even expanded it somewhat as that population increased. COVID-19 also has put a dent into this year’s Christmas kettle program, which will have fewer bell ringers at fewer locations in the next several weeks.
That’s a bit of what we learned this week as the Union Leader Santa Fund, which supports these and other programs, kicked off with a virtual auction and an introductory video at Unionleader.com/santafund. The video is still on the site. The auction runs until midnight tonight. Meanwhile, the army is still taking applications for families with children 12 and under for its annual Christmas toys and gifts program. Information is available at its 121 Cedar St. headquarters in Manchester, telephone 603-627-7013.
The need for the army and the Santa Fund has seldom been greater. Fortunately, the generosity of donors seems always up to the task.