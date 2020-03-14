Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.
At town meeting last week, Lebanon voters approved (1,218 to 1,015) a “Welcoming Lebanon” ordinance. According to the Valley News, this “bars local police from aiding immigration enforcement efforts, detaining people for violating immigration law or allowing federal immigration officers to interview people in Lebanon’s custody.”
Detaining illegal immigrants was the issue in Hillsborough County, where some officials at the Valley Street jail were notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement when an illegal alien at the jail was about to be released. The ACLU sued and the county agreed not to do that anymore.
One might think the county could still alert the feds BEFORE an illegal alien in its custody is about to be released, but that won’t happen if Hillsborough follows Lebanon’s example.
How Lebanon intends to blow the whistle on any “federal immigration activities” wasn’t made clear. Perhaps a Paul Revere rider will sound the alarm? “The Americans are coming!”
A backer of the ballot item, Kathleen Beckett, said, “It’s really important for Lebanon to stand up and say, ‘No, we’re not going to collaborate with (federal immigration) policies.’ ”
In other areas of the country, this is known as becoming a “sanctuary” for illegal aliens. Good thing we don’t have any of that in New Hampshire.