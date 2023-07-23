Gov. Chris Sununu will step down from that office at the end of the current term, which is his fourth. He could probably win again but we are glad he won’t run.
He has been an outstanding chief executive for New Hampshire. He’s been a bit wishy-washy for our tastes on some social issues, namely abortion. His insistence that even though he denounces Donald Trump he would support him as the Republican presidential nominee is too nuanced considering how dangerous the man is.
Sununu’s top marks came from how he dealt with the COVID pandemic. We were in uncharted waters and needed a cool and calm leader to deal with the crisis and, almost as important, keep the public informed. Sununu excelled in both respects.
His appointments in the judicial and executive branches have been solid. His budget efforts this year with a narrowly divided Legislature were remarkably successful. His attempts to streamline state licensing procedures remain undone but are on the right track.
So why are we sanguine about Sununu leaving office? It is because no matter how good someone is in a top elected post, it is not good for them — or the public — to stay too long. The power of the incumbency can be a corrosive thing even as it becomes more difficult to oust someone from office. New Hampshire has not needed mandatory term limits for state office. Governors have either lost reelection bids or have voluntarily stepped aside after a few terms.
Some fans may be saddened that Sununu is stepping away but it is the right thing for him and for the state. Now all the voters need to do is to find a suitable replacement.
Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.
A majority of Manchester ’s aldermanic board made the right call last week in deep-sixing another attempt to remove that body’s role in setting tax and spending authority over the largest share of the budget, that of the school district. If politicians here really want to place such a charte…
With formidable money filling the war chests of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, it’s time for Gov. Chris Sununu to make his intentions plain as to whether he’ll seek another term or step aside.
Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.