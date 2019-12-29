The days are getting longer. The kids will be back to school later this week. The Patriots are in the hunt for more NFL glory. Christmas 2019 was largely quiet and peaceful in the Granite State.
For all that, we are thankful. We are also thankful to all the readers, both individuals, civics clubs, and businesses who once again helped make successful the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
Kids who have a lot going against them had a little something going their way thanks to the Santa Fund. Whether it was a warm coat, a game under the tree, or a slip that gets them to summer camp in 2020, it was made possible by these donations.
Same goes for adults who found Christmas dinner not so bleak, or a furnace that was still humming thanks to help with the heating bill.
The spirit of Christmas, which is giving rather than receiving, is still very much alive in the old yet new industrial city along the Merrimack River. We thank God, and our readers, for that.
There is still time to give. Donations to the Santa Fund may be mailed to Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03108, or sent online via www.UnionLeader.com/SantaFund.