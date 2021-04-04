Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.
The Nike company, understandably, wasn’t amused. It quickly won its copyright infringement claim over this misuse of its brand.
We think a suitable penalty for the rapper would be a well-placed kick with a Nike sneaker, preferably in the biggest size it makes.