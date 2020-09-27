Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wrecking ball.
The good news comes after this newspaper helped spotlight the difficulties that a willing buyer, the Currier Museum, was having in convincing a reluctant owner, the Diocese of Manchester, to sell the Victorian-style mansion. The diocese seemed prepared to let the handsome structure be leveled lest it ever be put to some use at odds with Catholicity.
The family home of 19th-century Manchester businessman George Chandler had been sold to the diocese in 1915. It had been used as a bishop’s residence and later a convent. It shares a lot with St. Hedwig Catholic Church.
News that the diocese had applied for a demolition permit last summer finally flipped a switch. Citizens were outraged. “Pray for the Chandler House” signs were made. Credit goes to Mayor Joyce Craig for accurately reading the public mood and stepping forward to mediate. Conversations with Bishop Peter Libasci and the Currier ensued. An agreement was reached.
There is a key difference between the Chandler story and those of other properties that some people would “like” to see preserved or on which they would “like” to impose owner restrictions. In the Chandler case, a willing buyer, the Currier, is putting up the money. Had that not been the case, we wonder how many citizens would have stepped up with their own cash.
There are many things that would be “nice” to preserve. Some are so important that the public is willing to expend taxpayer money. But that money isn’t infinite, contrary to what Washington believes. Preserving the taxpayer also needs to be given some consideration.