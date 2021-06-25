The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of the Civil War. Lincoln’s action covered only the rebellious southern states. In fact, slaves in two Union states were not emancipated until ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment took place that December.

The Congress has seen fit to adopt the June 19 date for holiday purposes to honor the end of slavery. That’s fine. But it is a disservice and a shoddy revision of history not to include in the observance the man who led the nation to victory in the Civil War, the man who risked death even before his election and every day thereafter, the man who pricked the nation’s consciousness that not all men were treated equally.

Abraham Lincoln was once honored with his own legal holiday in many states. But like the Father of Our Country, George Washington, Lincoln is now lumped in with others in an anodyne Presidents Day that is better known for car sales and winter vacations than for great men.

There would be no Juneteenth without Lincoln.

